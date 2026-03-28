Chennai election flying squad seizes gold and silver worth 77.29cr
India
Chennai's election flying squad just pulled off a huge jewelry bust, seizing gold and silver worth ₹77.29 crore during a routine check on Thursday night.
Turns out, the vehicle carrying 381.762kg of gold and silver jewelry didn't have the right paperwork, which is a big deal with elections coming up and strict rules in place.
Van traced to Sowcarpet traders
The van belonged to a private logistics company but wasn't cleared to move such valuable cargo.
Officials traced the stash back to traders in Sowcarpet, who were sending it to Guindy for distribution to other states.
Since the transport wasn't authorized and documents were missing, everything was handed over to the Income Tax Department for investigation.
Just a reminder: During elections, every rule really counts!