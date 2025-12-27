Chennai: Hundreds detained as sanitation workers, teachers protest for fair jobs and pay
Chennai saw major protests on Saturday as hundreds of sanitation workers and secondary grade teachers hit the streets, demanding job security and equal pay.
Police stopped a march by over 500 sanitation workers—mostly women—leading to brief roadblocks and mass detentions.
Teachers also gathered in large numbers, calling out widening pay gaps.
What sparked the protests?
Sanitation workers are upset about job losses from the privatization of waste management, urging the Chief Minister to step in.
Meanwhile, teachers want pay parity for those hired after June 2009, pointing to a growing salary gap.
The situation got tense when police intervened—several teachers fainted during detentions—highlighting ongoing frustrations among public sector staff over job stability and fair wages.