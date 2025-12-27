Indian Army steps up winter hunt for terrorists in J&K

Soldiers are braving sub-zero temperatures, setting up temporary camps and patrolling tough terrain—think ridgelines, forests, and valleys—to make sure terrorists have nowhere to hide. Winter warfare experts are using drones, sensors, and radars to track any movement or heat signatures in the snow.

Team effort shuts down terrorist networks

It's not just the army—local police, CRPF teams, forest guards, and village defense groups are all working together.

Their goal: cut off supplies to these militants and keep a close watch so they can't regroup.

These joint operations have basically ended what used to be a "winter shield" for terrorists.