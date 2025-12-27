Over 1,000 teachers detained in Chennai for equal pay protest
What's the story
Police detained over 1,000 secondary-grade teachers on Saturday during a protest at the Chief Education Officer's office in Egmore, Chennai. The protesters, members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers' Association (SSTA), were demanding equal pay for equal work, The Hindu reported. The demonstration was the second day of their protest against a long-standing pay disparity based on appointment dates.
Pay disparity
Protesters demand equal pay, highlight pay disparity
The teachers pointed out that those appointed before June 1, 2009, have a basic pay of ₹8,370, while their counterparts appointed after June 2009 get only ₹5,200. Despite holding talks with the School Education Minister three months ago, no action has been taken to address this issue. "We are taking the same classes as other teachers... Yet we are paid less," a Pudukkottai teacher was quoted as saying.
Protest suppression
Teachers express frustration over protest suppression
The police action reportedly involved dragging and carrying away the protesters to clear the site. Over 150 police personnel and 23 buses were used in the operation. Many protesters fainted during the incident, and some had their clothes torn. A teacher from Theni expressed frustration over not being able to voice discontent at work locations, asking, "Where else can we show our discontent?"
Ongoing protest
Teachers' protest continues despite detentions
The SSTA's Sivaganga secretary, Vijayaraj, said the protests would continue until the government acts on their demands. The teachers had also protested at the Directorate of Public Instruction on Friday before being detained and housed in various locations across the city. A teacher from Krishnagiri emphasized that their work contributes to students' education and well-being, saying, "My labor goes toward their education and well-being."