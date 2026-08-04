Chennai inspector Buhari arrested in alleged 40L extortion case

Buhari claimed a mobile number Raj shared back in 2018 was tied to the murder case, using this as leverage to demand money over two years.

The final ₹5 lakh was handed over near Washermenpet Metro station to a person identified as Srinivasan.

The cash was handed over to a head constable near Washermenpet Metro station.

After Raj filed a complaint, both men were arrested and have now been sent to judicial custody while the investigation continues.