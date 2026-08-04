Chennai inspector Buhari arrested in alleged 40L extortion case
A police inspector in Chennai, Mohammed Buhari, has been arrested for allegedly extorting about ₹40 lakh from gold trader Akil Kumar Ukkam Raj.
Buhari reportedly threatened to falsely link Raj to the 2022 murder of BSP leader K Armstrong, a case he was part of the team that gunned down Thiruvengadam in the Armstrong case.
Final 5L paid, 2 arrested
Buhari claimed a mobile number Raj shared back in 2018 was tied to the murder case, using this as leverage to demand money over two years.
The final ₹5 lakh was handed over near Washermenpet Metro station to a person identified as Srinivasan.
The cash was handed over to a head constable near Washermenpet Metro station.
After Raj filed a complaint, both men were arrested and have now been sent to judicial custody while the investigation continues.