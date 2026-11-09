Chennai police recover 3rd alleged video of Veeramani abusing minor
Chennai police have found a third video allegedly showing R. Veeramani, the owner of Gem Granites, abusing a minor.
The video was recovered by cyber experts from a storage device seized from the premises of Shanthi, a close associate of Veeramani, even though it had been deleted.
This adds to two earlier videos as investigators work to identify the victim and piece together what happened.
Police identify 13 victims, accounts frozen
So far, police have identified 13 victims connected to the case and are still working to find others.
The investigation now includes financial crimes: authorities have frozen the latter's bank accounts after uncovering substantial financial transactions between the Gem Group of Companies, owned by Veeramani, and a private individual, Prakash Kanniah.
Several people, including Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, have been arrested under child protection laws (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, or POCSO Act), with some charges reaching back years.