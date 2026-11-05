Chennai Police to deploy over 18,000 officers for Deepavali patrols
Chennai Police are stepping up big this Deepavali, with over 18,000 officers set to patrol the city on November 8.
Led by Commissioner A. Amalraj, the plan includes special control rooms and teams using binoculars and body cameras to keep an eye on 37 key spots.
Busy shopping hubs like T. Nagar and Pondy Bazaar will have extra security to help everyone celebrate safely.
Police deploy 199 facial recognition teams
To spot repeat offenders quickly, 199 police teams will use facial recognition software across the city.
Big LED screens in Adyar, Triplicane, and Koyambedu will urge shoppers to beware of criminals operating in the area.
Police are also reminding everyone to stick to the official firecracker timings (6am to 7am and 7pm to 8 p.m.) so celebrations stay safe (and peaceful) for all.