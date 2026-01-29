Chennai: Power cut in these areas today; check details
India
Heads up, Chennai! TANGEDCO is cutting power in parts of Madhavaram and Vadaperumbakkam today, January 29, 2026 (Thursday) from 9:00am to 2:00pm for some essential maintenance.
If they wrap up early, the lights could come back before 2.
Which areas are affected?
Neighborhoods like Ganapathi Siva Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Madurai Manavalan Nagar in Madhavaram and Kanniamman Nagar, Vedhachalam Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar in Vadaperumbakkam (plus a few more) will be without electricity for a bit.
What should you do?
Make sure your devices are charged and finish anything important that needs power before 9:00am.
It's also smart to keep TANGEDCO's contact handy—just in case you need help during the outage.