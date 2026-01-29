Chennai: Power cut in these areas today; check details

Neighborhoods like Ganapathi Siva Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Madurai Manavalan Nagar in Madhavaram and Kanniamman Nagar, Vedhachalam Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar in Vadaperumbakkam (plus a few more) will be without electricity for a bit.

What should you do?

Make sure your devices are charged and finish anything important that needs power before 9:00am.

It's also smart to keep TANGEDCO's contact handy—just in case you need help during the outage.