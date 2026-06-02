Chennai power cut today for maintenance from 9am to 2pm

Streets in Annasalai and Thiruverkadu affected

Make sure to charge your devices and store enough water, especially if you use motor pumps.

The outage will affect several streets in Annasalai, like Bootha Perumal Koil Street, Blackers Road, and G.P. Road, as well as parts of Thiruverkadu including Chinna Koladi and Koladi Road.

Stay prepared so the disruption doesn't catch you off guard!