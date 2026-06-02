Chennai power cut today for maintenance from 9am to 2pm
India
Quick heads-up, Chennai! There's a scheduled power cut today from 9am to 2pm while the electricity department does some maintenance.
If they wrap up early, your power might come back sooner than expected.
Streets in Annasalai and Thiruverkadu affected
Make sure to charge your devices and store enough water, especially if you use motor pumps.
The outage will affect several streets in Annasalai, like Bootha Perumal Koil Street, Blackers Road, and G.P. Road, as well as parts of Thiruverkadu including Chinna Koladi and Koladi Road.
Stay prepared so the disruption doesn't catch you off guard!