Chennai retiree Rama, 66, loses ₹2.81cr to fake CBI officers

Rama, 66, was a retired teacher living in R.A. Puram, Chennai, and was also working as a German language instructor, lost her life savings, ₹2.81 crore, to scammers pretending to be CBI officers.

They convinced her that money fraud had been committed through her bank account and transferred ₹2.81 crore from her accounts to their own.

Rama lodged a complaint, after which police registered a case and investigated.