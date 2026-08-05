Chennai retiree Rama, 66, loses ₹2.81cr to fake CBI officers
India
Rama, 66, was a retired teacher living in R.A. Puram, Chennai, and was also working as a German language instructor, lost her life savings, ₹2.81 crore, to scammers pretending to be CBI officers.
They convinced her that money fraud had been committed through her bank account and transferred ₹2.81 crore from her accounts to their own.
Rama lodged a complaint, after which police registered a case and investigated.
Investigation: 3 implicated, only Ayyanarajan arrested
After Rama filed a complaint, police said the investigation revealed that three individuals were involved in the fraud.
So far, only Ayyanarajan has been arrested; the investigation is ongoing.