Chennai turns to Nemmeli desalination as reservoirs near 37% capacity

Chennai is turning to its Nemmeli desalination plants for help as city reservoirs hit nearly 37% capacity, down a huge 3.7 billion cubic feet from last year.

The 110-million-liter-a-day plant is nearly at full speed and should reach maximum output by the end of October, while the bigger 150-million-liter-a-day plant aims to catch up by the end of November.

These upgrades are key to keeping taps running while everyone waits for the northeast monsoon.