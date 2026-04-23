Chennai voters stranded by major bus shortage on election day
Chennai's election day turned chaotic as many people struggled to reach polling booths thanks to a major bus shortage at key city terminals.
Many people who arrived the night before were stuck for hours (some until Thursday morning) due to heavy traffic and not enough busses.
Commuters took to social media to express anger, with TVK petitioning the Election Commission to extend polling hours by a couple of hours.
State cites 10,000 busses amid criticism
Angry commuters called out the government for poor planning, while political parties such as TVK and AIPTMMK slammed the transport department for letting things get this bad.
The state said it ran more than 10,000 busses in three days but just could not keep up with demand from the long weekend rush.
Private operators also denied raising fares, saying they attributed the surge in demand to the long weekend.