Chennai voters stranded by major bus shortage on election day

State cites 10,000 busses amid criticism

Angry commuters called out the government for poor planning, while political parties such as TVK and AIPTMMK slammed the transport department for letting things get this bad.

The state said it ran more than 10,000 busses in three days but just could not keep up with demand from the long weekend rush.

Private operators also denied raising fares, saying they attributed the surge in demand to the long weekend.