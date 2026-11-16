Chennai warned as Cyclone Akvan forms over Bay of Bengal
Heads up, Chennai: Cyclone Akvan is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to become a severe storm by Monday evening.
The meteorological department says heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h could hit Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu starting Tuesday.
Akvan strengthening toward Andhra Pradesh
Akvan is likely to get stronger as it moves toward Andhra Pradesh, bringing more downpours in places like Kanchipuram, Ranipet, and Puducherry from Wednesday.
Fishermen along Tamil Nadu's coast are being asked not to head out to sea this week because of rough weather.