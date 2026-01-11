Chennai's getting a planned power cut on Monday—here's what you need to know India Jan 11, 2026

Heads up, Chennai! Parts of Ambattur and several nearby neighborhoods will have no electricity this Monday (January 12) from 9am to 2pm.

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) is doing scheduled maintenance, and while they say power could come back sooner if things go smoothly, it's best to plan for the full five hours.