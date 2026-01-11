Chennai's getting a planned power cut on Monday—here's what you need to know
Heads up, Chennai! Parts of Ambattur and several nearby neighborhoods will have no electricity this Monday (January 12) from 9am to 2pm.
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) is doing scheduled maintenance, and while they say power could come back sooner if things go smoothly, it's best to plan for the full five hours.
Which areas are affected?
If you live in or around Redhills, Kilkondaiyur, Arakkampakkam, Karlapakkam, Thamaraipakkam, Kathavur, Velachery, Pondeswaram—and spots like Karanai or Pudhukuppam—you'll be impacted.
Other places on the list include Vaniyan Chathiram, Ayilacherry, Guruvoyil, Vel Tech Road and more.
Basically: a big chunk of Ambattur and its surroundings.
How to deal with it?
Residents may wish to charge their devices ahead of time and sort out anything that needs electricity—think WiFi routers or fridge stuff.
If you're working or studying from home (or just want your phone alive for memes), planning ahead will save you some hassle during the outage.