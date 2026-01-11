Next Article
Chennai's in for heavy rain—IMD issues yellow alert
India
Heads up, Chennai: the IMD has put out a yellow alert for January 11 and 12, with 6-12cm of rain expected over the next 24-48 hours.
Moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms are on the cards, thanks to an upper-air circulation and north-easterly winds.
Why does this matter?
Get ready for cloudy skies, possible lightning, and some serious downpours that could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Suburbs like Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram might also see intense but short bursts of rain.
For context: since January started, Chennai's already seen way more rain than usual (about 130% above normal).