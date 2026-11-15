Chhath Puja 2026 concludes November 16 with sunrise prayers
Chhath Puja wraps up on November 16 with devotees in Delhi, Patna, and Ranchi offering prayers to the rising sun.
If you're in New Delhi, sunrise is at 6:44am in Patna it's 6:07am and in Ranchi, 6:03am.
so set those alarms if you're joining in!
Chhath Puja features 36 hours fast
This four-day festival is all about devotion and gratitude to Surya Dev (the sun god) and Chhathi Maiya.
It's known for its intense 36-hour fast (no food or water) and ends with Usha Arghya at sunrise.
Afterward comes Parana, when everyone finally breaks their fast with traditional treats like thekua.
The festival is especially big in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, bringing communities together by the water to celebrate tradition and family blessings.