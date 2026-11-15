Chhath Puja brings school holiday for Delhi and Bihar students
Chhath Puja is bringing a day off for students in Delhi and Bihar: government and government-aided schools across Bihar will be closed on November 16, 2026.
In Uttar Pradesh, some districts might also get a holiday, but it depends on local rules, so it is best to double-check with your school.
State calendars vary for Chhath holiday
If you are in Himachal Pradesh or Odisha, schools will stay open as usual.
Rajasthan schools reopen on November 16 after the Diwali break.
West Bengal students can expect a holiday for Chhath Puja as per the state's calendar.