Chhath Puja donation dispute in Durgapur's Link Park turns violent
A disagreement over Chhath Puja donations got out of hand in Durgapur's Link Park area, after Manish Modi offered to pay ₹300 instead of the ₹500 organizers wanted.
Things escalated quickly: there was a physical fight and even some shop vandalism, leaving the neighborhood pretty shaken.
Suraj Barnwal injured, suspect arrested
Suraj Barnwal from the puja committee sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police responded, arresting Ashish Kumar Modi and bringing him before court.
Officers are now checking CCTV footage to piece together exactly what happened during the brawl and vandalism.