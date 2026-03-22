Chhattisgarh: 15 deer killed in dog attack at forest enclosure
At Sanjay Van Vatika in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, a group of stray dogs broke into the forest department's deer enclosure on the night between Friday and Saturday; 14 deer died during the attack and a 15th later succumbed to injuries on Sunday, including spotted deer, barking deer, and four-horned antelope.
The attack happened inside a forest department-managed facility that allows visitors inside and is similar to a zoo.
Officials suspend staff members for negligence
Postmortems confirmed the deer died from dog bites.
In response, officials have suspended several staff members for negligence and started an inquiry to figure out how the dogs got in, and how to prevent this from happening again.
An investigation team is looking into security lapses and what changes are needed to keep the animals safe going forward.