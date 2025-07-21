Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 2 villagers killed in suspected Maoist attack
Two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district lost their lives on Sunday night after being attacked by a group suspected to be Maoists.
The victims, Kawasi Joga and Manglu Kursam, were targeted in separate villages by assailants armed with sharp weapons.
Police are looking into the details of this violent incident.
Another recent attack
This tragedy follows another recent attack—just a day earlier, a 16-year-old boy named Krishna Gota was badly injured by an IED blast while grazing cattle, which police say was also set up by Maoists.
Calling these acts "cowardly," local police urged everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious, especially as attacks on ordinary people—including kids—seem to be rising.