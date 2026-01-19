Chhattisgarh: 87,000 mid-day meal cooks strike for fair pay India Jan 19, 2026

Since December 29, around 87,000 mid-day meal cooks—nearly 95% of them are women, and many come from rural and tribal areas—have been on an indefinite strike, staging protests in Raipur with cooks arriving in batches and about 6,000-7,000 sitting in protest on any given day.

They're asking for a daily wage hike from ₹66 to at least ₹340 (some reports put the demand at around ₹440 or say it is over ₹400), saying their current pay just doesn't keep up with rising prices and basic family needs.