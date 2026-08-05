Chhattisgarh drafts Uniform Civil Code, invites suggestions until October 15
India
Chhattisgarh is drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and actually wants to hear what people think.
A committee headed by Justice Desai is reviewing how other states have done it, and anyone (individuals or groups) can send in their suggestions until October 15.
Opposition seeks tribal exemption from UCC
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says the UCC will be introduced in the winter Assembly session.
Other states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have already rolled out similar laws covering things like marriage and inheritance.
But opposition parties are pushing for tribal communities to be left out of the UCC, hoping to protect their traditions, something Madhya Pradesh did when it passed a UCC Bill in July.