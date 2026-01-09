'Ram' as dog name option in Chhattisgarh exam sparks row
What's the story
A controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after a government school exam paper featured "Ram" as an answer option for a dog's name. The incident occurred during the Class IV half-yearly English examination on Wednesday. The question asked was, "What is Mona's dog's name?" and one of the four options was "Ram."
Protest details
Right-wing groups protest over exam question
The inclusion of "Ram" in the question sparked protests from right-wing groups. They alleged that it was an insult to religious sentiments, as "Ram" is a revered figure in Hinduism. Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum demanding action against those responsible for preparing and approving the question paper.
Official response
District education officer responds to controversy
District Education Officer (DEO) Vijay Kumar Lahre has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He told TOI, "We have sought an explanation from the concerned vendor and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed." Lahre clarified that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments and assured steps would be taken to strengthen examination processes.
Protest demands
Protesters demand immediate action, threaten agitation
The VHP and Bajrang Dal have demanded that all officials involved be booked for criminal offenses, suspended immediately, and dismissed from service. They threatened a district-wide agitation if strict action wasn't taken within a week. A parent also lodged a complaint with the Mahasamund police station over the objectionable question.