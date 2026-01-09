'Ram' as dog name option in Chhattisgarh exam sparks row 

A controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh 's Mahasamund district after a government school exam paper featured "Ram" as an answer option for a dog's name. The incident occurred during the Class IV half-yearly English examination on Wednesday. The question asked was, "What is Mona's dog's name?" and one of the four options was "Ram."

Protest details Right-wing groups protest over exam question The inclusion of "Ram" in the question sparked protests from right-wing groups. They alleged that it was an insult to religious sentiments, as "Ram" is a revered figure in Hinduism. Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum demanding action against those responsible for preparing and approving the question paper.

Official response District education officer responds to controversy District Education Officer (DEO) Vijay Kumar Lahre has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He told TOI, "We have sought an explanation from the concerned vendor and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed." Lahre clarified that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments and assured steps would be taken to strengthen examination processes.