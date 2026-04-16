Chhattisgarh extends school summer vacations as heatwave hits state 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an extension of summer vacations for schools till June 15 after temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius across several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert, forecasting heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Chhattisgarh from April 17 to April 20. The weather department has warned that temperatures could rise sharply above normal levels, with some regions likely to witness deviations of more than 5°C.

Health concerns CM Sai announces summer break extension In light of the extreme weather, the state government has decided to extend school vacations. The move is aimed at reducing students' exposure to high temperatures and preventing heat-related health risks. CM Sai stressed in a public statement that "taking care of children's health is paramount," adding that keeping this in mind, his government has extended summer holidays from April 20 to June 15.

Advisory details Health risks amid heatwave The IMD advisory stresses caution, especially for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated. The IMD has also warned of heat wave conditions in other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, on 16 April. The weather office issued a yellow alert for these states.

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