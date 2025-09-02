Chhattisgarh family carries dead woman on cot after hospital refuses

Collector orders investigation into incident

The family couldn't afford private transport and felt they had no choice but to walk home to Nayapara village.

District Collector Bhagwan Singh Uikey has asked health officials to investigate so this doesn't happen again, explaining that the usual hearse was out of service due to an accident and another was coming from Deobhog—but the family didn't want to wait longer.

Uikey stressed that better management is needed so families aren't put in this situation in future.