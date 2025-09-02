Chhattisgarh family carries dead woman on cot after hospital refuses
A family in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district had to carry their loved one's body on a cot for 2.5km after the local government hospital couldn't provide a hearse.
Ichhabai Patel, 60, passed away at the Amlipadar Community Health Centre on Monday, and a video of her relatives making the long walk went viral.
Collector orders investigation into incident
The family couldn't afford private transport and felt they had no choice but to walk home to Nayapara village.
District Collector Bhagwan Singh Uikey has asked health officials to investigate so this doesn't happen again, explaining that the usual hearse was out of service due to an accident and another was coming from Deobhog—but the family didn't want to wait longer.
Uikey stressed that better management is needed so families aren't put in this situation in future.