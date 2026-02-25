Chhattisgarh HC gets bomb threat via email, checks underway
India
On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur got an email threatening to blow up the building.
Police reacted quickly—evacuating everyone and bringing in bomb and dog squads to check every corner.
Case filed, sender being tracked
After a thorough search, nothing dangerous was found, confirming it was just a hoax.
Police have filed a case and are working to track down who sent the email.
This isn't the first time courts in Chhattisgarh have faced fake bomb threats this year, so security around judicial complexes has been increased.