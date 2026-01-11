Next Article
Chhattisgarh headmistress suspended over exam paper controversy
India
A government school headmistress in Chhattisgarh was suspended after a Class 4 English exam listed "Ram"—a name sacred in Hinduism—as an option for naming a dog.
The question sparked protests, an FIR, and outrage from groups who felt it disrespected religious sentiments.
Investigation finds accidental error, staff express regret
The headmistress explained she meant to write "Ramu" but accidentally left out the "u."
A committee confirmed it was her mistake and that the assistant teacher moderating the paper didn't catch it.
Both apologized in writing. Officials also issued warnings to other staff for not being careful with sensitive topics.