Chhattisgarh passes bill to curb cheating in recruitment, professional exams
India
Chhattisgarh just passed a new bill to crack down on cheating in public recruitment and professional exams.
The law brings in strict jail time, heavy fines, and even bans for anyone caught helping or organizing unfair practices.
It also covers everything from setting questions to announcing results.
Bill aims to restore trust in government jobs, college admissions
After several big exam scams rocked the state, including leaks and ongoing investigations, this bill is meant to restore trust in government jobs and college admissions.
With new technology like measures to strengthen the digital security of exam materials, improved monitoring of exam centers, and strong protection for whistleblowers, the aim is to make exams fairer for everyone who actually puts in the work.