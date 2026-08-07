Chhattisgarh police recruitment list features 'News' and 'Space Rani' names
India
The Chhattisgarh police recruitment exam is making headlines after names like "News," "Space Rani," "He Ram," and "Bhakt Prahlad" showed up on the qualifying list.
Some people, including Congress, questioned whether the Public Service Commission messed up.
But officials say these names are legit and were checked at every step.
Public Service Commission confirms documents match
Those with unique names aren't fazed. News Kumar Pradhan explained his documents only call him "News."
He Ram and Bhakt Prahlad said their official papers don't include surnames either.
The Commission confirmed everything matched across admit cards, applications, and verification rounds.