Chhattisgarh: Private plane crashes into hill, both pilots dead
What's the story
A chartered aircraft crashed into a hill in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Monday. The incident occurred near Ara Hill under Narayanpur police station limits. Both pilots on board were killed in the crash. Visuals from the scene show what appears to be a small single-engine propeller aircraft flying unusually low, just above treetop level, moments before the reported crash.
Crash details
Crash yet to be officially confirmed
Preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft was flying at a low altitude of about 30 feet above the ground when it hit a tree and crashed. A rescue team has been dispatched to the site to assess the situation and carry out any necessary recovery operations. However, the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, and more details are awaited.