Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist leader with ₹8 lakh bounty surrenders
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh: Mallesh, a senior Maoist leader with an ₹8 lakh bounty, has surrendered to the BSF at their Kanker district camp—handing over his AK-47 too.
This is a major win for security forces, who've struggled with Maoist activity in the tough, remote Abujhmad region.
Maoist network insights expected soon
Mallesh's surrender could shake up the anti-Maoist campaign.
Officials are questioning him to get insights into the group's network, and they think more surrenders might follow soon.
This could be a turning point for efforts to reduce Maoist influence in the area.