Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board issues Eid al-Adha sacrificial guidelines
With Eid al-Adha coming up on Thursday, the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has rolled out some key guidelines.
They're asking people not to perform animal sacrifices in open or public places, and reminding everyone that Eid prayers will take place at mosques and Eidgahs across the state between 6am and 11am.
Board urges no sacrifice media online
The board is putting a big emphasis on celebrating responsibly and respecting all communities.
They've asked people not to post photos or videos of sacrifices online, since it could upset communal peace.
Also, devotees are being reminded to keep public areas clean by making sure no blood or waste ends up in streets or drains.
As Salim Raj, the board's chairman, put it: "Respect the faith and sentiments of every community and celebrate Eid-ul-Azha while maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood."