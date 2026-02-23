Chhattisgarh: STF jawan injured in Naxalite pressure IED blast
India
A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was hurt on Monday, Feb 23, 2026 when a pressure IED, planted by Naxalites, exploded during a security operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
He accidentally triggered the device and needed extra medical care after his initial treatment.
IED threats from Maoists common in Bastar
IED threats from Maoists are sadly common across Bastar's seven districts, putting both security forces and locals at risk.
Just last year, a senior police officer lost his life to a similar blast in Sukma.
For those living and working here, these dangers remain a daily reality.