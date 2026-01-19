Chhattisgarh to give ₹5 lakh each to families of Latehar bus crash victims India Jan 19, 2026

A packed bus carrying villagers from Chhattisgarh overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on January 18, leaving 10 people dead and over 80 injured.

The group was headed to a pre-wedding event when the bus reportedly lost its brakes on a steep turn and crashed.

In response, the Chhattisgarh government announced ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured; Jharkhand authorities directed medical assistance.