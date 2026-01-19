Chhattisgarh to give ₹5 lakh each to families of Latehar bus crash victims
India
A packed bus carrying villagers from Chhattisgarh overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on January 18, leaving 10 people dead and over 80 injured.
The group was headed to a pre-wedding event when the bus reportedly lost its brakes on a steep turn and crashed.
In response, the Chhattisgarh government announced ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured; Jharkhand authorities directed medical assistance.
What happened next?
The injured are being treated at several hospitals, with many in critical condition.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister also promised ₹50,000 for those hurt.
It's a tough moment for the affected families, but these steps aim to offer some support as they recover from this tragedy.