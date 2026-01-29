Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed, explosives defused in major security push
On Thursday morning, Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) carried out a big operation in Bijapur, leading to the deaths of two Maoists after an hour-long encounter.
Acting on fresh intel about Maoist activity, the team moved in early and recovered not just the bodies but also weapons from the site.
Additional SP Chandrakant Governa said a full report is on the way.
Security forces foil bomb threats amid rising tensions
Earlier that day, security teams safely defused two large IEDs—each weighing up to 30kg—hidden under a dirt road near Lankapalli police camp.
These efforts come as IED attacks have recently injured security personnel.
The state is ramping up anti-Maoist actions to keep things safer for both locals and those on duty.