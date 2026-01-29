Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed, explosives defused in major security push India Jan 29, 2026

On Thursday morning, Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) carried out a big operation in Bijapur, leading to the deaths of two Maoists after an hour-long encounter.

Acting on fresh intel about Maoist activity, the team moved in early and recovered not just the bodies but also weapons from the site.

Additional SP Chandrakant Governa said a full report is on the way.