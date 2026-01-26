Chhattisgarh: Widow assaulted and paraded after returning with married partner
In Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, a 35-year-old widow faced public assault and humiliation after she returned to her village with Hari Prasad Rathore, a married man she'd been living with for nearly three months.
Their relationship, which began after her husband's death, led to family conflicts when they came back on January 23.
The next day, Rathore's wife and relatives dragged the widow from a villager's house, beat her, tore off her clothes, and paraded her through the village—an incident that was filmed by bystanders.
Police response and ongoing investigation
Villagers stepped in to help the woman, giving her clothes and alerting police. She is now under protective custody receiving medical care.
Police have started legal action against three accused based on her statement. As of January 26, the investigation is still ongoing.