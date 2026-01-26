Chhattisgarh: Widow assaulted and paraded after returning with married partner India Jan 26, 2026

In Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, a 35-year-old widow faced public assault and humiliation after she returned to her village with Hari Prasad Rathore, a married man she'd been living with for nearly three months.

Their relationship, which began after her husband's death, led to family conflicts when they came back on January 23.

The next day, Rathore's wife and relatives dragged the widow from a villager's house, beat her, tore off her clothes, and paraded her through the village—an incident that was filmed by bystanders.