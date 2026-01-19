Chhattisgarh: Young man killed by Maoist-planted IED while foraging in forest
Aayta Kuhrami, 20, lost his life on Sunday after accidentally triggering a pressure IED planted by Maoists in the forests near his village in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
He had gone to the forest area near his village when the blast happened and sadly didn't make it to the hospital.
These hidden explosives are meant to target security forces but often end up harming everyday people just going about their lives.
Ongoing risks and recent incidents
After this tragedy, police have started searching for more IEDs and are urging locals to stay alert and report anything suspicious in the forests.
Sadly, this isn't new—just earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was severely injured in a similar blast nearby.
Authorities have recovered several IEDs across Bijapur district, and Maoist violence continues to cause fatalities in the Bastar region.
It's a tough reminder of how these dangers still affect regular folks every day.