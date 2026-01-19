Chhattisgarh: Young man killed by Maoist-planted IED while foraging in forest India Jan 19, 2026

Aayta Kuhrami, 20, lost his life on Sunday after accidentally triggering a pressure IED planted by Maoists in the forests near his village in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

He had gone to the forest area near his village when the blast happened and sadly didn't make it to the hospital.

These hidden explosives are meant to target security forces but often end up harming everyday people just going about their lives.