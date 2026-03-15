Chickenpox cases in Kerala: What to know about symptoms, treatment

Chickenpox spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, or touching blisters or direct contact with blister fluid. You're contagious before the rash even shows up, and symptoms start with fever and tiredness before turning into those classic itchy blisters. While most people recover at home (with symptomatic care), it can get serious, especially for people with weak immune systems or certain health conditions.

Vaccination is the best protection

Kerala has seen three deaths from chickenpox this year, so doctors are urging everyone to take it seriously. Vaccination is your best protection.

If you're exposed and at higher risk (like if you have diabetes or are pregnant), getting special immune treatment within 10 days can help prevent severe illness.

The health department wants everyone to stay careful, so if you feel sick or see a rash, don't ignore it!