Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar joined Srivani darshan at Tirumala
India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took a break from his busy schedule and visited the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Saturday, May 9, 2026, along with his family.
He joined the special Srivani darshan in the evening, with help from temple officials.
Earlier that day, he also stopped by the Goddess Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor.
Gyanesh Kumar visited Tirumala after polls
Kumar's visit came after wrapping up major assembly elections across several states.
Friday is a big day for rituals at Tirumala, featuring traditional ceremonies like Suprabhatha Seva and Srivari Abhishekam.
Even Telugu Desam Party Minister Ponguru Narayana made an appearance for a morning ceremony.