Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar joined Srivani darshan at Tirumala India May 10, 2026

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took a break from his busy schedule and visited the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Saturday, May 9, 2026, along with his family.

He joined the special Srivani darshan in the evening, with help from temple officials.

Earlier that day, he also stopped by the Goddess Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor.