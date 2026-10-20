Chief Justice Surya Kant inaugurates Ladakh bench highest in India
India
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court's new Ladakh Bench is scheduled to hold its first session in Leh, making it the highest court bench in India at 3,500 meters.
Inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, this move means 75 cases have been identified for listing before the bench, which will initially function on two days a week, right where people live, instead of faraway cities.
Ladakh bench eases winter court travel
For folks in Ladakh, this is a real game-changer. No more tough journeys to Srinagar or Jammu just for a court date, especially tricky during snowy winters.
CJI Kant highlighted how this brings justice closer to home and shared that videoconferencing could soon make things even easier for everyone.