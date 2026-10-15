Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju warns Telangana as El Nino peaks
Telangana is bracing for some tough months as El Nino peaks through February.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has flagged a 2- to 3-degree Celsius temperature jump, weaker monsoons, and groundwater levels have dropped significantly.
He is urging everyone to focus on saving drinking water as the state faces these climate challenges.
Officials plan municipal water cutbacks
To help both crops and city residents, officials are teaming up to protect standing crops for the next 15 to 20 days and keep water flowing in Hyderabad, Medak, and Sangareddy.
Plans include cutting back on nonessential municipal water use and asking gated communities to switch to treated wastewater where possible.
Jaju would speak to local farmers and residents about the government's proactive measures to address potential crises due to the weather phenomena.