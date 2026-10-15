Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju warns Telangana as El Nino peaks

To help both crops and city residents, officials are teaming up to protect standing crops for the next 15 to 20 days and keep water flowing in Hyderabad, Medak, and Sangareddy.

Plans include cutting back on nonessential municipal water use and asking gated communities to switch to treated wastewater where possible.

Jaju would speak to local farmers and residents about the government's proactive measures to address potential crises due to the weather phenomena.