Chikkaballapur man Chandra admits killing wife Padma near Tatahalli
India
In Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, a 34-year-old man named Chandra has admitted to killing his wife Padma, 30, near Tatahalli village.
After the incident, he went straight to the police and also told his mother-in-law what had happened.
Padma allegedly attacked in nearby grove
Padma was visiting her parents when Chandra asked her to meet him and allegedly attacked her in a nearby grove.
Police found serious neck wounds on Padma and are still trying to figure out why this happened.
The couple reportedly had marital issues for about two years, but investigators are looking into all possible reasons behind this tragic event.