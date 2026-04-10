Chikkamagaluru woman lived with husband's body for almost 10 days

Post-mortem finds Cyril Monis died naturally

When the friend arrived and noticed a strong odor, police were called and found Cyril's body in an advanced state of decomposition.

His wife was hesitant to let go, saying she'd been caring for him alone all this time.

A post-mortem indicated he died of natural causes. With family members living far away, local residents kindly helped arrange the funeral: no foul play was suspected, so no legal case was filed.