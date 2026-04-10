Chikkamagaluru woman lived with husband's body for almost 10 days
In Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, a woman with mental health challenges lived alongside her husband's body for almost 10 days, believing he was just asleep.
Cyril Monis, 77, had been bedridden after a stroke and was being cared for at home.
The situation came to light only when their son, Melwin, asked a friend to check on his parents after a call from his mother about a gas-cylinder issue.
Post-mortem finds Cyril Monis died naturally
When the friend arrived and noticed a strong odor, police were called and found Cyril's body in an advanced state of decomposition.
His wife was hesitant to let go, saying she'd been caring for him alone all this time.
A post-mortem indicated he died of natural causes. With family members living far away, local residents kindly helped arrange the funeral: no foul play was suspected, so no legal case was filed.