China's new high-speed train: Xi'an to Yan'an in just over an hour India Dec 28, 2025

China just opened a super-fast railway between Xi'an and Yan'an, shrinking the trip from 2.5 hours to only 68 minutes.

The new 299km line, launched on December 26, uses Fuxing trains that can cruise at up to 350km/h and stops at 12 stations along the way.