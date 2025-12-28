LOADING...

China's new high-speed train: Xi'an to Yan'an in just over an hour

China just opened a super-fast railway between Xi'an and Yan'an, shrinking the trip from 2.5 hours to only 68 minutes.
The new 299km line, launched on December 26, uses Fuxing trains that can cruise at up to 350km/h and stops at 12 stations along the way.

Built for speed—and tough terrain

More than 90% of this route runs through bridges and tunnels, designed to handle the Loess Plateau's challenging landscape.
Construction kicked off in early 2020 with a massive tunnel project and wrapped up right on schedule this December.

World record: China's rail network leaves others behind

With this launch, China's high-speed rail network now stretches over a whopping 50,000km—the longest anywhere.
For comparison, Japan's famous Shinkansen tops out at about 320km/h, so China is setting the pace both in distance and speed.