Next Article
China's new high-speed train: Xi'an to Yan'an in just over an hour
India
China just opened a super-fast railway between Xi'an and Yan'an, shrinking the trip from 2.5 hours to only 68 minutes.
The new 299km line, launched on December 26, uses Fuxing trains that can cruise at up to 350km/h and stops at 12 stations along the way.
Built for speed—and tough terrain
More than 90% of this route runs through bridges and tunnels, designed to handle the Loess Plateau's challenging landscape.
Construction kicked off in early 2020 with a massive tunnel project and wrapped up right on schedule this December.