Goa set for a record New Year: 5 lakh visitors expected
Goa is gearing up for a very busy New Year's Eve, with around five lakh tourists expected to join the celebrations.
The state has already seen a strong 2024, welcoming over 54 lakh visitors in just the first half of the year—most from India, but plenty from abroad too.
Tourism bounces back after tough moments
Even after early December flight cancelations and a tragic nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Goa's tourism scene has shown real resilience.
According to Tourism Director Kedar Naik, visitor numbers have not just recovered—they've grown: domestic arrivals are up by over 5%, and international visits have jumped nearly 30% so far this season/period.
Beaches buzzing and parties lined up till dawn
If you're heading to Goa, expect packed beaches like Calangute and Baga, busy restaurants, flea markets in full swing, and non-stop events.
Charter flights from Russia and the UK are running through March, making it easy for international partygoers to join music festivals and club nights that'll keep going until sunrise on January 1.