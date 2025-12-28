Next Article
High-speed crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves 2 injured, vehicles ablaze
India
Late Saturday night, a high-speed crash involving three cars—the Tata Punch, Tata Sumo, and Grand i10—left two people injured on the Yamuna Expressway near Rabupura.
The impact was so intense that both the Punch and Sumo caught fire.
Quick response kept things under control
Police and firefighters arrived fast to put out the flames and help those involved.
Both injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, and thankfully, no lives were lost.
Traffic was briefly held up but cleared soon after.
Speeding likely caused the accident
Early investigations point to overspeeding and careless driving as reasons behind the crash.
Authorities used cranes to remove the wrecked cars and restore normal traffic flow.