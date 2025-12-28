Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Rain, snow, and fog on the way
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—light rain or snow is expected in the mid and high hills from December 31 to January 2, thanks to a new western disturbance moving in.
Plus, dense fog is set to hit parts of Bilaspur and Mandi districts on December 28-29, with an orange alert already out.
Why does this matter?
This weather shift finally ends a long dry spell—December saw almost no rain or snow across most districts.
While that's some relief for parched areas, it could impact travel for those heading to the hills for New Year's, as weather warnings are in place.
Temperatures will bounce around too: expect a brief warm-up before things get colder again later in the week.
Stay safe if you're traveling!