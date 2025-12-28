PM Modi joins Neeraj Chopra's wedding celebrations

Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor Chopra finally celebrated their marriage with two big receptions—one in Karnal on December 25 and another in Delhi, almost a year after tying the knot privately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended one of the receptions, gifting them a Lord Ram idol as a symbol of strength and grace.

PM Modi's special meet-up with the couple Before the parties, PM Modi invited Neeraj and Himani to his home for a chat.

He later posted, "Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor... We had a great interaction on various issues, including sports of course!"

The receptions saw top athletes and political leaders showing up to celebrate with them.

Himani Mor: More than just Neeraj's partner Himani isn't just known for being Neeraj's wife—she's got her own impressive story.

At 25, she is a Miranda House graduate and holds a Master's in Sports Management from Franklin Pierce University (USA).

She's also an athlete who played at the World University Games in Taipei (2017) and won gold at the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship.