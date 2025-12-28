Next Article
UP khap panchayat bans smartphones and half pants for kids
India
A khap panchayat in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has decided that children under 18 can't use smartphones or wear half pants in public anymore.
Their reasoning? They feel too much phone time distracts from studies and makes them disobedient toward their elders.
Dress code rules and wedding traditions
The panchayat also wants boys to wear kurta-pyjamas and girls to stick to salwar-kurtas in public, hoping this keeps things traditional and uniform.
Local leaders are backing the move, saying it's about preserving social values.
The group is also pushing for weddings at home or in villages instead of fancy halls but is cool with WhatsApp invites for ceremonies.