Jammu erupts over Vaishno Devi Medical College MBBS admissions
Jammu saw major protests after Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence released its 2025-26 MBBS admission list, with 42 out of 50 seats going to Muslim candidates from Kashmir.
Demonstrators, backed by several local groups, demanded more seats for Hindu devotees at the shrine-funded college.
Tensions rose as protesters clashed with police and blocked roads, causing major disruptions.
Why are people so upset?
Many in Jammu feel the admissions weren't fair and want reservations for Hindus at the college.
Political parties have jumped in—BJP wants a review of the process and special status for Hindus, while others suggest seat swaps between colleges.
The National Medical Commission's refusal to allow an all-India quota has only fueled anger, with some leaders threatening nationwide protests if changes aren't made soon.
The debate is raising big questions about how merit and community representation should work in education.