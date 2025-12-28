Jammu erupts over Vaishno Devi Medical College MBBS admissions

Why are people so upset?

Many in Jammu feel the admissions weren't fair and want reservations for Hindus at the college.

Political parties have jumped in—BJP wants a review of the process and special status for Hindus, while others suggest seat swaps between colleges.

The National Medical Commission's refusal to allow an all-India quota has only fueled anger, with some leaders threatening nationwide protests if changes aren't made soon.

The debate is raising big questions about how merit and community representation should work in education.